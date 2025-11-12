Left Menu

Tajikistan Targets Digital Independence with New Messaging App

Tajikistan has launched ORIZ, a national messaging app aimed at achieving digital independence and serving Tajik migrants in Russia. Unlike foreign platforms, ORIZ stores user data within the country, reducing reliance on external networks. This move mirrors similar initiatives by Russia and Kazakhstan to bolster data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:33 IST
Tajikistan Targets Digital Independence with New Messaging App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Tajikistan has introduced a new national messaging app, ORIZ, in a bid to gain digital independence and offer an alternative for the millions of Tajiks working in Russia who face restricted access to Telegram and WhatsApp. According to the country's communications service, the app will store user data domestically, mitigating the risks associated with reliance on foreign networks. The announcement follows similar efforts by Russia and Kazakhstan, highlighting a regional trend towards national digital security solutions.

The move, heralded by officials as crucial for information security, reflects the ongoing shifts among several post-Soviet states seeking to diversify their communication tools away from international platforms. President Emomali Rahmon, a longstanding figure in Tajikistan's political landscape, has maintained tight control over the nation's communications policy, which aligns with broader strategies observed across the region.

In comparison, Russia's promotion of the state-backed MAX messenger and Kazakhstan's development of the Aitu app showcase a shared regional objective: safeguarding national data autonomy amidst growing cybersecurity concerns. By launching ORIZ, Tajikistan aims to strengthen its digital sovereignty while providing enhanced communication options tailored to its populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Plummets as U.S. Eyes Shutdown Resolution; Market Movements in Focus

Yen Plummets as U.S. Eyes Shutdown Resolution; Market Movements in Focus

 Global
2
Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar

Russian Forces Oust Ukrainian Troops from Sukhyi Yar

 Russia
3
FIIB Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

FIIB Achieves Prestigious AACSB Accreditation

 India
4
Russian Forces Claim Victory in Sukhyi Yar

Russian Forces Claim Victory in Sukhyi Yar

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025