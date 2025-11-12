Tajikistan Targets Digital Independence with New Messaging App

Tajikistan has introduced a new national messaging app, ORIZ, in a bid to gain digital independence and offer an alternative for the millions of Tajiks working in Russia who face restricted access to Telegram and WhatsApp. According to the country's communications service, the app will store user data domestically, mitigating the risks associated with reliance on foreign networks. The announcement follows similar efforts by Russia and Kazakhstan, highlighting a regional trend towards national digital security solutions.

The move, heralded by officials as crucial for information security, reflects the ongoing shifts among several post-Soviet states seeking to diversify their communication tools away from international platforms. President Emomali Rahmon, a longstanding figure in Tajikistan's political landscape, has maintained tight control over the nation's communications policy, which aligns with broader strategies observed across the region.

In comparison, Russia's promotion of the state-backed MAX messenger and Kazakhstan's development of the Aitu app showcase a shared regional objective: safeguarding national data autonomy amidst growing cybersecurity concerns. By launching ORIZ, Tajikistan aims to strengthen its digital sovereignty while providing enhanced communication options tailored to its populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)