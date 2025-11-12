Bengaluru Bridges Borders: Russian Tech Giants Explore Opportunities in Karnataka

In a strategic move to bolster international tech ties, a high-level Russian trade delegation met with Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge. The meeting, occurring ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, explores potential collaborations in Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Smart City Technologies, and Digital Engineering Solutions. The delegation, including senior officials and representatives from leading Russian tech firms, views this as an opportunity to bridge Russian expertise with India's burgeoning digital landscape.

Leading the delegation, Oxana Agafonova, Attache for IT Issues and Electronics at the Russian Trade Commission, emphasized the importance of cross-border tech partnerships. Agafonova, an expert in smart city solutions and artificial intelligence, highlighted the synergies between Russian innovations and Indian technological growth. Minister Kharge expressed Karnataka's openness to such collaborations, suggesting joint ventures in AI-based analytics, urban digital infrastructure, and advanced electronics as key areas for development.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled from November 18-20, provides a platform to solidify these discussions, enhancing partnerships between Russian tech companies and Karnataka's startups, industries, and academic institutions. With Karnataka's status as a leading tech hub, the summit offers fertile ground for advancing mutual interests. The mission, backed by Moscow's governmental agencies, underscores the shared vision of expanding digital capabilities across both economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)