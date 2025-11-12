Left Menu

AI Innovations Revolutionize Drug Discovery and Agriculture

A three-day conference in Kathua, organized by CSIR-IIIM, discusses the role of AI in drug discovery and agriculture. Key innovations include semiconductor devices, the electronic tongue, and adulteration detection sensors. The event emphasizes AI's potential to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and sustainable development, with participation from experts and students across India.

A cutting-edge conference on 'AI-driven innovations in drug discovery and agriculture' commenced at the Industrial Biotech Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The event, organized by the CSIR–Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, aims to showcase AI's transformative role in enhancing areas such as semiconductor devices and adulteration detection sensors.

During the inaugural session, P C Panchariya, Director of CEERI Pilani, highlighted AI's pivotal role in medical diagnostics and conveyed interest in collaborating with CSIR-IIIM and BioNEST. He also shared CEERI's achievements in developing innovative technologies like electronic tongues and dairy and edible oil sensors.

The event features 75 participants, including students granted free registrations, engaging in workshops and talks on AI applications in drug design and agri-data analytics. The initiative strives to foster AI-based innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in healthcare and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

