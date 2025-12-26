Adityanath to chair conference on future of policing in Uttar Pradesh on Dec 27, 28

A two-day conference of senior police officers, focusing on challenges ranging from cybercrime and human trafficking to emerging issues such as social media, will begin here on Saturday, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the conference on both days, December 27 and 28, at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow, they said.

''The conference will focus on further strengthening people-centric policing, developing a technology-enabled and modern police system, and ensuring effective and prompt action against crime and criminals,'' the Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said.

As many as 11 thematic sessions have been planned, in which 11 senior nodal IPS officers, along with 45 other police officers, will make the presentations.

Each session will deal with a key area expected to shape the future of policing in Uttar Pradesh, including police station management, women and child safety, crowd and disaster management, integration of technology and forensics in the justice delivery system, organised crime, cybercrime, and intelligence-related emerging challenges.

On December 27, presentations will be on beat policing, crimes against women, children and human trafficking, and police station management and upgradation, the DGP said.

The afternoon session on the same day will include discussions on cybercrime, human resource development, welfare, police behaviour and training, prosecution and prisons, and CCTNS 2.0, Nyay Sanhita and forensics.

On December 28, the session will cover disaster management, civil defence and home guards, crowd management, intelligence and emerging challenges such as social media, NGOs and the Nepal border, and anti-terror operations, narcotics, cattle theft and other organised crimes.

An additional session in the afternoon will be devoted to best practices and innovations in policing, the DGP said.

