Amit Shah Inaugurates Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025, Unveils NIA Tools

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated the Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 in New Delhi, a two-day event organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The conference brought together senior security leadership from across the country to strengthen India’s counter-terrorism architecture amid evolving global and domestic threats.

On the occasion, Shri Amit Shah also unveiled several major NIA initiatives, including the updated NIA Crime Manual, the Organised Crime Network Database, and the Lost, Looted and Recovered Weapons Database, aimed at enhancing investigation, prosecution and inter-agency coordination.

The inaugural session was attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary, Secretary (R&AW), Director General of NIA, and other senior officials. The conference is being attended by Directors General of Police and senior officers from States and Union Territories, officers from central agencies involved in counter-terrorism, and experts in law, forensics, technology and intelligence.

Anti-Terror Conference as an Action Platform

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India follows a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and the Anti-Terrorism Conference has emerged as a key national platform to address emerging threats. He noted that over the last three years, the conference has evolved into an annual tradition with a strong focus on actionable outcomes, not just discussions.

He said that action points emerging from the conference are continuously followed up by the NIA in coordination with state and central agencies, resulting in the strengthening of a nationwide anti-terrorism grid. The conference, he added, also serves to analyse terrorist incidents worldwide over the past year, assess intelligence inputs, and recalibrate India’s counter-terrorism strategies accordingly.

Shri Shah cautioned that the nature of terrorism is changing rapidly due to the use of advanced technologies, cyber tools and hybrid warfare methods, and India must stay ahead by anticipating “invisible future challenges”.

New Databases and Crime Manual Launched

The Union Home Minister highlighted the launch of three key initiatives during the conference. Referring to the updated NIA Crime Manual, he urged all State DGPs to constitute dedicated teams to study and adopt it for strengthening investigation and prosecution processes.

He said the newly launched weapons e-database would significantly aid in tracking illegal arms and dismantling terror logistics. Additionally, the Organised Crime Network Database will help expose the nexus between organised crime and terrorism. Shri Shah explained that many organised crime networks begin with extortion and ransom but later link up with terrorist organisations when their leaders flee abroad, using criminal proceeds to fuel terrorism. He stressed that all states must work under the guidance of NIA, CBI and IB to eliminate such networks.

Strong Response to Terror Attacks

Shri Amit Shah referred to the Baisaran Valley attack, saying it was intended to disrupt communal harmony and derail the renewed development and tourism momentum in Kashmir. He said that based on precise intelligence, Indian forces neutralised all three terrorists, sending a strong message to Pakistan.

He stated that this was the first terrorist incident where the planners were punished through Operation Sindoor, while the executors were neutralised under Operation Mahadev. The Home Minister said that the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack was thorough and successful, and its findings would put Pakistan “in the dock” on international platforms.

He also praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies for their meticulous investigation into the Delhi blast case, describing both the Pahalgam and Delhi investigations as exemplary models of watertight policing and inter-agency coordination.

Common ATS Structure and Use of Technology

Shri Amit Shah emphasised the importance of a common Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) structure across all states, prepared by the NIA, to ensure uniform preparedness and operational consistency. He urged state police forces to adopt the structure at the earliest.

He also stressed mandatory use of platforms such as NATGRID and NIDAAN, stating that these tools prevent investigations from remaining siloed and help uncover hidden linkages. Participation in the Multi Agency Centre and National Memory Bank was also highlighted as essential for intelligence sharing and threat assessment.

Operational uniformity from investigation to prosecution, he said, is critical to effectively counter terrorism and ensure successful convictions.

National Security in a Growing Economy

The Union Home Minister noted that as India becomes the world’s fourth-largest economy, its geopolitical importance and security challenges will also increase. He said internal security preparations must begin far beyond physical borders, especially in the context of cyber warfare, information warfare, misuse of economic networks and hybrid terrorism.

Calling for a multi-layered national security grid, Shri Shah urged agencies to adopt a ruthless and result-oriented approach against terrorism. He emphasised replacing the “Need to Know” mindset with a “Duty to Share” culture among agencies.

He also said that terrorist and criminal databases must become a core asset of India’s zero-terror policy, and announced that the government is preparing a 360-degree assault plan against organised crime.

Call for Team India Approach

Shri Amit Shah advocated the use of Trial-in-Absentia provisions to compel fugitives to return to India, despite potential controversies. He concluded by urging all central and state agencies to function as “Team India” in safeguarding national security, stating that building a strong anti-terrorism grid today is essential for empowering future generations of officers to face emerging challenges with confidence.