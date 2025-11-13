Left Menu

Tata Consultancy Services Transforms IT Operations for Lion with AI Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partners with Sydney-based Lion to enhance IT operations using AI solutions, modern cloud infrastructure, and advanced cybersecurity measures. This collaboration aims to boost operational resilience, productivity, and innovation while optimizing costs and delivering personalized customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:14 IST
Tata Consultancy Services Transforms IT Operations for Lion with AI Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, has announced a new partnership with Sydney-based beverage brand Lion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize Lion's IT operations using AI-powered solutions.

This strategic initiative seeks to boost Lion's operational resilience and productivity. By transitioning from outdated systems to modern cloud infrastructure, TCS plans to deploy advanced services utilizing AI, particularly through its Cognix platform, to automate service delivery, enhance cybersecurity, and refine user experience.

The partnership is poised to accelerate Lion's growth and innovation, optimizing operational costs while introducing AI-driven personalized solutions. Krishnan Ramanujam, President of TCS's Consumer Business Group, emphasized that leveraging cutting-edge technologies will deliver exceptional experiences to both customers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

 India
2
Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

 India
3
Snakehead Surge: Turning a Threat into Economic Opportunity

Snakehead Surge: Turning a Threat into Economic Opportunity

 Global
4
Australia vs. Turkey: The Race to Host COP31

Australia vs. Turkey: The Race to Host COP31

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025