Tata Consultancy Services Transforms IT Operations for Lion with AI Solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, has announced a new partnership with Sydney-based beverage brand Lion. The collaboration aims to revolutionize Lion's IT operations using AI-powered solutions.

This strategic initiative seeks to boost Lion's operational resilience and productivity. By transitioning from outdated systems to modern cloud infrastructure, TCS plans to deploy advanced services utilizing AI, particularly through its Cognix platform, to automate service delivery, enhance cybersecurity, and refine user experience.

The partnership is poised to accelerate Lion's growth and innovation, optimizing operational costs while introducing AI-driven personalized solutions. Krishnan Ramanujam, President of TCS's Consumer Business Group, emphasized that leveraging cutting-edge technologies will deliver exceptional experiences to both customers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)