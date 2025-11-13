Left Menu

Cisco Surges on AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Cisco Systems experienced a 7.22% rise in premarket trading after lifting its annual profit and revenue forecast. The company benefits from strong AI-driven infrastructure demand, with significant orders from hyperscalers. CEO Chuck Robbins announced over $2 billion in AI orders for fiscal 2025, pointing to further growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:56 IST
Cisco Surges on AI-Driven Cloud Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cisco Systems shares jumped 7.22% in premarket trading on Thursday following an upbeat annual profit and revenue forecast amid strong cloud infrastructure demand.

As a pivotal supplier to cloud, enterprise, and telecom sectors, Cisco benefits from businesses accelerating cloud migrations and network upgrades. CEO Chuck Robbins disclosed over $2 billion in AI-related order commitments for fiscal 2025, primarily from hyperscalers, forecasting $3 billion in AI revenue by 2026.

A quarterly $1.3 billion worth of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers underscores growing investor traction. Notably, major tech companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon are set to increase capital expenditures on data centers, providing a favorable outlook for Cisco. Fiscal 2026 revenues are projected between $60.2 billion and $61 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

 India
2
Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

 Global
3
Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bih...

 India
4
Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025