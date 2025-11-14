Tech Giants Push to Curb NVIDIA Exports to China
Amazon and Microsoft are endorsing a motion to limit NVIDIA's technology exports to China, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Additionally, Anthropic is backing the GAIN AI Act, which also aims to regulate AI-related exports. This move signals a growing tension in the tech industry over AI advancements.
Amazon and Microsoft have joined forces in supporting a regulatory effort aimed at restricting NVIDIA's exports of cutting-edge technology to China, as revealed by a Wall Street Journal report.
This initiative, known as the GAIN AI Act, has also garnered the backing of Anthropic. The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over the transfer of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to foreign nations.
The push represents an increasing concern within the tech industry regarding the implications of AI progress and international competition, particularly with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
