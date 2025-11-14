Left Menu

Reliance's AI Revolution: A Power Surge in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries Limited plans to establish a 1 GW AI data center in Andhra Pradesh, powered by a 6 GWp solar project to enhance renewable energy. A Greenfield Food Park will also be constructed, generating numerous job opportunities. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the state's innovation journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Limited is poised to establish a gargantuan 1 GW Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The center will host the latest AI processors and will be powered by a colossal 6 GWp solar power project, doubling the state's current solar capacity.

Alongside this high-tech venture, Reliance plans to construct a Greenfield Integrated Food Park in Rayalaseema, promising thousands of new job opportunities. Naidu expressed gratitude to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for these transformative projects, which highlight Andhra Pradesh's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.

The announcement came during a meeting between state officials and RIL leaders at the CII summit. A memorandum of understanding was signed, emphasizing Reliance's mission to democratize AI via the MyJio platform, impacting various sectors from education to farming. Prasad from RIL pledged ongoing commitment to the state's development.

