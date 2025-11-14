Left Menu

Demystifying AI: Neel Jogani's Guide for the Everyday Learner

Neel Jogani, a computer engineering student, has released 'AI for Everyone: A Friendly Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Daily Life.' The book simplifies AI concepts for all readers, making it relatable and easy to understand, while encouraging the ethical and enthusiastic embrace of AI in daily life.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: In an age of rapid technological advancement driven by Artificial Intelligence, Neel Jogani stands out as a refreshing voice. The young computer engineering student has authored 'AI for Everyone: A Friendly Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Daily Life,' aimed at simplifying AI for all readers.

The book, lauded for its clarity and warmth, breaks down AI into easily digestible concepts, steering clear of complex jargon. It covers AI's impact on schools, workplaces, and homes, offers real-world stories of AI's meaningful use, and encourages ethical consideration among its readers.

Inspired by his academic experiences at K J Somaiya and IIT Madras, Jogani's book serves as a joyful exploration of AI. Recognized by educators and technologists, it bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and everyday users, inviting all to responsibly embrace AI. The book is now accessible on Amazon India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

