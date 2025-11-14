Left Menu

Reliance's AI Leap: New 1-Gigawatt Data Center in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries plans a 1-gigawatt AI data center in Andhra Pradesh, bolstering India's AI infrastructure alongside investments by Google and Microsoft. As demand for AI services grows, so does the need for data centers, like Reliance's new facility, twinned with Jamnagar's center, forming a robust network.

14-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reliance Industries is poised to establish a 1-gigawatt AI data center in Andhra Pradesh, according to the state's Chief Minister, signaling increased investment in India's digital infrastructure. Major technology players like Google and Microsoft have already made significant AI investments in India, reflecting the booming demand for these services.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has not revealed the financial specifics of Reliance's latest endeavor. While Reliance has yet to comment, this move aligns with a global trend of companies enhancing their infrastructure to accommodate the rapid growth of AI. India continues to be a lucrative market, with nearly a billion internet users fueling such expansions.

In a noteworthy development, Google's commitment involves a $15 billion investment over five years for another AI data center in Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest investment in India. The upcoming center by Reliance will operate in tandem with its Jamnagar facility in Gujarat, fortifying one of Asia's most formidable AI infrastructure networks. This expansion underscores the increasing need for specialized data centers capable of linking numerous chips in clusters, mediated by tech giants eager to dominate the AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

