Karnataka Amplifies Its Tech Landscape with New IT Policy

Karnataka's new IT Policy for 2025-2030 aims to bolster investments and innovation beyond Bengaluru through financial incentives and infrastructure initiatives, with a focus on emerging cities and global competitiveness as an AI hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:36 IST
The Karnataka government has announced its ambitious Information Technology Policy for 2025-2030, aiming to expand the state's technological influence beyond Bengaluru. The policy promises a substantial Rs 445.50 crore budget, with a variety of new incentives to attract investments and strengthen innovation in emerging cities.

Among its notable features are relaxed labor laws, all-day operational permissions, and skilled workforce programs. Businesses outside Bengaluru can expect research and development incentives, relocation support, and additional benefits like EPF reimbursement, rental assistance, and certification subsidies. Key urban areas will see focused incentives tailored for research and development.

Furthermore, the initiative plans infrastructure and innovation projects, such as Techniverse technology hubs and a Statewide Digital Hub Grid. Inclusivity is also addressed with a Women's Global Tech Missions Fellowship and IT Talent Return Programme. The policymaking involved collaboration with tech giants and stakeholders, aiming at an investment of Rs 967.12 crore over five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

