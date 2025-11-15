Left Menu

Guatemalan Giant Castillo Hermanos Acquires Harvest Hill for $1.4 Billion

Castillo Hermanos, a Guatemalan family-owned firm, acquired U.S. beverage company Harvest Hill for $1.4 billion. This acquisition was revealed by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau a day after a trade agreement between the U.S. and Guatemala. Harvest Hill, established by Brynwood Partners, includes brands like SunnyD and Juicy Juice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:57 IST
Guatemalan Giant Castillo Hermanos Acquires Harvest Hill for $1.4 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemalan firm Castillo Hermanos has acquired U.S.-based Harvest Hill for $1.4 billion, enhancing its beverage portfolio with popular brands like SunnyD. The announcement was made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, following a new trade agreement between the U.S. and Guatemala to eliminate tariffs on certain goods.

Castillo Hermanos revealed its acquisition plans in April. Harvest Hill, created by Brynwood Partners in 2014, began with the purchase of Juicy Juice from Nestle USA and has since expanded its lineup to include brands like Daily's Cocktails and Nutrament.

Employing thousands across six U.S. factories, Harvest Hill's new ownership under Castillo Hermanos, a company established in 1886 known for its Famosa beer, marks a significant expansion of its business interests across Central America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports H...

 Global
2
Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

 Global
3
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

 United States
4
Tariff Changes and the Future of Coffee Prices

Tariff Changes and the Future of Coffee Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025