Left Menu

Anant Raj's Mega Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Data Revolution

Realty company Anant Raj Ltd is investing Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh for new data centres and IT parks, creating a significant number of jobs. Partnering with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, the project includes phased investments, aiming to expand Anant Raj's data capacity by 2031-32.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:23 IST
Anant Raj's Mega Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Data Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Anant Raj Ltd, a realty company, has announced an investment of Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to establish new data centres as part of its ambitious expansion plan. This move marks a substantial commitment to the region, aimed at boosting technological infrastructure.

The company's subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd, has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The agreement outlines the creation of data centre facilities and an IT park, with the investment to be executed in two phases. The initiative is poised to create around 8,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

The MoU has garnered the support of Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications. With a track record of significant developments, including a partnership with Orange Business to deliver managed cloud services, Anant Raj is on track to enhance its capacity substantially by 2031-32, targeting an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by FY28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
2
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
3
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global
4
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025