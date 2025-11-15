Anant Raj's Mega Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Data Revolution

In a significant move, Anant Raj Ltd, a realty company, has announced an investment of Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh to establish new data centres as part of its ambitious expansion plan. This move marks a substantial commitment to the region, aimed at boosting technological infrastructure.

The company's subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd, has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The agreement outlines the creation of data centre facilities and an IT park, with the investment to be executed in two phases. The initiative is poised to create around 8,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

The MoU has garnered the support of Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications. With a track record of significant developments, including a partnership with Orange Business to deliver managed cloud services, Anant Raj is on track to enhance its capacity substantially by 2031-32, targeting an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by FY28.

(With inputs from agencies.)