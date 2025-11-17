Claude Andre Harbonn to Lead Investment Advisory at Bank of Singapore

The Bank of Singapore announced on Monday the appointment of Claude Andre Harbonn as the head of investment advisory. This new role, effective from January 5, 2026, will include leading global investment advisory teams and establishing strategic direction for the function.

Based in Singapore, Harbonn will have direct reporting lines to the heads of private banking across key locations: Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Before joining the Bank of Singapore, Harbonn was co-head of the ultra-high-net-worth solutions group at UBS Wealth Management.

In his prior roles, Harbonn was involved with Credit Suisse, serving as market group head for Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as head of advisory and sales for South Asia. Bank of Singapore is the private banking branch of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation.