Left Menu

AI Investment Prioritized as Indian Firms Battle Cybersecurity Threats

A PwC report reveals that numerous Indian firms have faced significant financial losses due to cyber breaches. The study highlights the focus on AI and cloud security in budget allocations, amid a rising cybersecurity budget. The report also notes challenges such as workforce shortages and skill gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:05 IST
AI Investment Prioritized as Indian Firms Battle Cybersecurity Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, a PwC report highlights that almost a quarter of surveyed Indian enterprises have suffered losses exceeding USD 1 million due to cyber breaches over the past three years, with those earning over USD 5 billion annually facing heightened risks.

The report indicates a cautious but definitive upward trend in cybersecurity budgets, as 87% of Indian organizations plan to boost their spending in this area over the next year. Priorities include investments in AI, flagged by 46% of leaders, and cloud security by 33%.

Despite the proactive financial measures, workforce shortages continue to pose significant challenges. Organizations are addressing this by emphasizing AI and machine learning investments, tool consolidation, automation, and staff training to bridge skill gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina: MEA.

India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangla...

 India
2
Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

 United Kingdom
3
Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

 India
4
Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025