Left Menu

Infosys Launches AI-Driven Model for Global Capability Centres

Infosys unveils an AI-first model to transform Global Capability Centres (GCCs) into hubs of innovation and growth. The solution redefines GCCs as strategic assets, promoting agility and competitive advantage. Key features include a comprehensive setup approach, scalable talent strategies, and various collaborative models for enterprise transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:50 IST
Infosys Launches AI-Driven Model for Global Capability Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys has introduced a groundbreaking AI-first model aimed at revolutionizing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) into dynamic, innovation-driven hubs on a global scale. This strategic transformation allows enterprises to turn their GCCs into significant assets, enhancing agility and creating competitive advantages in a predominantly AI-driven industry.

The new GCC model incorporates state-of-the-art solutions such as the Infosys Agentic Foundry, designed for building and scaling AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the integrated platform, and Infosys Topaz which offers AI-first services throughout the GCC lifecycle. The initiative addresses the comprehensive setup necessities, from strategic development and talent strategies to operational readiness, providing a seamless transition into full-scale operations.

Infosys leverages its extensive experience across more than 100 engagements with local GCCs, including partnerships with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank, to overcome prevalent business challenges. This offering comprises versatile options, such as build-operate-transfer models and joint ventures, aiming to deliver speed, scale, and strategic depth necessary for the next phase of enterprise transformation, as emphasized by Satish HC, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Russia Visit

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Russia Visit

 Russian Federation
2
COP31 Host Showdown: Australia and Turkey in Stalemate

COP31 Host Showdown: Australia and Turkey in Stalemate

 Global
3
NHAI's Bold Move: Promoting Transparency in Highway Projects

NHAI's Bold Move: Promoting Transparency in Highway Projects

 India
4
India's Electronics Manufacturing Boom: A New Era Begins

India's Electronics Manufacturing Boom: A New Era Begins

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025