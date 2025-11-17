Infosys Launches AI-Driven Model for Global Capability Centres

Infosys has introduced a groundbreaking AI-first model aimed at revolutionizing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) into dynamic, innovation-driven hubs on a global scale. This strategic transformation allows enterprises to turn their GCCs into significant assets, enhancing agility and creating competitive advantages in a predominantly AI-driven industry.

The new GCC model incorporates state-of-the-art solutions such as the Infosys Agentic Foundry, designed for building and scaling AI agents, EdgeVerve AI Next as the integrated platform, and Infosys Topaz which offers AI-first services throughout the GCC lifecycle. The initiative addresses the comprehensive setup necessities, from strategic development and talent strategies to operational readiness, providing a seamless transition into full-scale operations.

Infosys leverages its extensive experience across more than 100 engagements with local GCCs, including partnerships with Lufthansa Systems and Danske Bank, to overcome prevalent business challenges. This offering comprises versatile options, such as build-operate-transfer models and joint ventures, aiming to deliver speed, scale, and strategic depth necessary for the next phase of enterprise transformation, as emphasized by Satish HC, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys.

(With inputs from agencies.)