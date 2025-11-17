AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

HCLTech, an IT services provider, announced the opening of an AI Innovation Lab in Santa Clara, California, in collaboration with Nvidia. This initiative aims to facilitate the exploration, incubation, and scaling of industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

The lab will leverage Nvidia's leading technologies, including Omniverse and Metropolis, and integrate them with HCLTech's AI offerings. These include VisionX and Kinetic AI, which are designed to elevate autonomous systems like cameras, robots, and self-driving cars, enabling them to perform complex real-world tasks.

According to Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge AI at Nvidia, the lab is set to revolutionize industrial automation by helping enterprises develop and test the necessary autonomous systems to transition from digital simulations to operational reality. HCLTech serves a host of global companies, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI-led transformation.