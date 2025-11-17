Left Menu

AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

HCLTech and Nvidia have opened an AI Innovation Lab in Santa Clara to enhance industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics. The lab integrates Nvidia's platforms with HCLTech's AI solutions, targeting industrial automation and operational intelligence advancements across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:59 IST
HCLTech, an IT services provider, announced the opening of an AI Innovation Lab in Santa Clara, California, in collaboration with Nvidia. This initiative aims to facilitate the exploration, incubation, and scaling of industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

The lab will leverage Nvidia's leading technologies, including Omniverse and Metropolis, and integrate them with HCLTech's AI offerings. These include VisionX and Kinetic AI, which are designed to elevate autonomous systems like cameras, robots, and self-driving cars, enabling them to perform complex real-world tasks.

According to Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge AI at Nvidia, the lab is set to revolutionize industrial automation by helping enterprises develop and test the necessary autonomous systems to transition from digital simulations to operational reality. HCLTech serves a host of global companies, reinforcing its commitment to advancing AI-led transformation.

