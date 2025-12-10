MIF Revolutionizes Manufacturing with AI-Powered Robotics

In a bold move to redefine its manufacturing capabilities, Bengaluru-based Mother India Forming (MIF) has integrated advanced humanoid and quadruped robotic systems within its operations—a leap toward fully smart manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence.

The strategic adoption of AI-enabled robotics promises to deliver unparalleled precision, efficiency, and safety. The incorporation of humanoids ensures micron-level consistency on industrial shop floors, while quadruped systems enhance autonomous surveillance, vigilance, and safety across the plant, contributing to heightened productivity and business excellence.

During the recent EXCON 2025 in Bengaluru, MIF showcased these robotic innovations, marking a significant step in modern manufacturing. Director Dhirendra Sankhla emphasized that introducing such technology marks the dawn of a new era for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)