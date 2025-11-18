Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

Taiwan has announced it will tighten export controls on technology with potential dual-use civilian-military applications, such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductor equipment, as part of its effort to prevent weapons proliferation, according to the economy ministry.

This adjustment follows Taiwan's ongoing response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with periodic updates to its export control regime intended to prevent Taiwanese high-tech exports from being misappropriated for military purposes.

The International Trade Administration has initiated a 60-day review period, seeking public feedback on proposed revisions. These measures aim to align with the Wassenaar Arrangement, although Taiwan is not a signatory. Once implemented, companies will need government approval for certain exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)