Left Menu

UPDATE 1-EU is in touch with X regarding hate speech content on Grok

The European Union is in touch with social media network X regarding hate speech content on X's Grok, which the EU described as 'appalling' and going against European human rights values. "We are in touch with X, because the company has the obligation to take action against risks relating to Grok," said European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:21 IST
UPDATE 1-EU is in touch with X regarding hate speech content on Grok

The European Union is in touch with social media network X regarding hate speech content on X's Grok, which the EU described as 'appalling' and going against European human rights values.

"We are in touch with X, because the company has the obligation to take action against risks relating to Grok," said European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier. "Grok's output is appalling. Such output goes against Europe's fundamental rights and values," he added.

There was no immediate reply from X requesting comment on the EU's statement on Grok. In July, social media posts on the X account of the Grok chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI were removed after complaints from X users and the Anti-Defamation League that Grok produced content with antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler.

At that time, xAI said it was taking action to ban hate speech before it was posted by Grok on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
2
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
3
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global
4
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025