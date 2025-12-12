Left Menu

Zelenskiy in Berlin: Crucial Peace Talks with European Leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Monday for talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The discussions will focus on the state of peace talks in Ukraine. The meeting will later expand to include various European leaders, as well as the heads of the EU and NATO.

  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin for diplomatic discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The focus of their meeting will be on assessing and advancing the peace talks in Ukraine, the German government confirmed.

The meeting underscores the significant diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. It is expected to draw attention from high-profile European leaders, who will join the talks in the evening alongside the heads of the EU and NATO.

This diplomatic convergence comes as European and international communities remain heavily invested in the peaceful resolution of tensions in Ukraine, with all parties eager to see progress in negotiations.

