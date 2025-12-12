Zelenskiy in Berlin: Crucial Peace Talks with European Leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to arrive in Berlin for diplomatic discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The focus of their meeting will be on assessing and advancing the peace talks in Ukraine, the German government confirmed.

The meeting underscores the significant diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. It is expected to draw attention from high-profile European leaders, who will join the talks in the evening alongside the heads of the EU and NATO.

This diplomatic convergence comes as European and international communities remain heavily invested in the peaceful resolution of tensions in Ukraine, with all parties eager to see progress in negotiations.

