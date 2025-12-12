Left Menu

European Travelers Rediscover America's Hidden Gems

As tourism from Western Europe to the U.S. declines in major cities, travelers are opting for more affordable, lesser-known destinations like Tennessee and Montana. This shift is driven by high costs in popular spots, enhanced airline routes, and interest in iconic American experiences.

Updated: 12-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:40 IST
European Travelers Rediscover America's Hidden Gems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of declining Western European tourism to popular U.S. destinations, new patterns are emerging. Tourists are exploring less-heralded areas such as Tennessee and Montana, attracted by the promise of classic Americana and more affordable accommodations.

While travel to hot spots like New York and Washington D.C. has dipped, smaller cities are witnessing an influx of international visitors. The shift comes as European tourists, facing cost-of-living crises, seek budget-friendly alternatives and cultural authenticity.

Airlift from Europe has also improved, with airlines such as British Airways adding flights to underserved regions. Despite an overall 3.5% drop in travel from Europe, these new dynamics suggest areas for growth in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

