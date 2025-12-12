European Travelers Rediscover America's Hidden Gems

In the wake of declining Western European tourism to popular U.S. destinations, new patterns are emerging. Tourists are exploring less-heralded areas such as Tennessee and Montana, attracted by the promise of classic Americana and more affordable accommodations.

While travel to hot spots like New York and Washington D.C. has dipped, smaller cities are witnessing an influx of international visitors. The shift comes as European tourists, facing cost-of-living crises, seek budget-friendly alternatives and cultural authenticity.

Airlift from Europe has also improved, with airlines such as British Airways adding flights to underserved regions. Despite an overall 3.5% drop in travel from Europe, these new dynamics suggest areas for growth in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)