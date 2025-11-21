National Cancer Institute Broadens Partnership with Medidata to Bring Unmatched Continuity of Medical and Clinical Data for Lead Protocol Organizations

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced that Medidata Health Record Connect and Medidata Rave Companion, both integral components of the Medidata Data Experience, will be available to a select set of National Cancer Institute (NCI) Lead Protocol Organizations (LPO). These solutions automatically enable patient data from electronic health records (EHR) systems to be elevated into the Medidata Platform, reducing administrative burdens, providing medical and clinical new levels of insights, and giving sites more time to focus on patient care. ''For years, the industry has struggled with a scalable way to use EHR in clinical studies. With Health Record Connect and Companion, we're finally solving that challenge for NCI LPOs,'' said Wayne Walker, senior vice president, Data Experience, Medidata. ''By reducing duplicative tasks for research sites, we're not only making it easier for patients to participate in trials but also accelerating timelines and improving overall data quality. This technology is a game-changer for bringing therapies to market more reliably and enhancing the experience for both researchers and patients.'' Health Record Connect and Rave Companion simplify access to a clinical trial site's EHR data and enable automated and accurate completion of clinical trial site data entry tasks. These solutions are seamlessly integrated with the entire Data Experience, supporting both site and patient data collection and empowering NCI LPOs with the potential to input data up to 90% faster.

Medidata has supported the NCI Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) study portfolio with tools across the Medidata Platform for the past 17 years, strengthening the collaboration and reinforcing NCI's ability to manage clinical operations effectively.

To learn more about the Medidata Data Experience and its solutions, visit here.

About Medidata Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 36,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com. Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors, and follow us at @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com.

About the National Cancer Institute (NCI) NCI leads the National Cancer Program and NIH's efforts to dramatically reduce the prevalence of cancer and improve the lives of people with cancer. NCI supports a wide range of cancer research and training extramurally through grants and contracts. The Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (CTEP) manages a broad range of clinical trials that are closely integrated with preclinical discovery and development and biostatistical expertise fostered by other Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis (DCTD) programs. Once a treatment approach has demonstrated promising efficacy and adequate safety in preclinical testing, CTEP-supported clinical trials networks and resources can move the therapy from first-in-human safety trials through definitive, randomized, controlled trials. CTEP also provides centralized infrastructure and support for other NCI-supported clinical trials networks, improving efficiency and reducing costs. For more information about cancer, please visit the NCI website at cancer.gov or call NCI's contact center at 1-800-4-CANCER (1-800-422-6237).

