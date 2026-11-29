Pakistan sent army troops for deployment in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a day after a high-level meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence in Islamabad, the Pakistani army said in ‌a statement on Sunday.

The deployment “reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial ‌integrity" of Saudi Arabia, the army statement said. The statement about the send-off ceremony for the soldiers is the first public comment from the Pakistani military on deployments to Saudi Arabia.

The troops will operate within Saudi territory ⁠under ​agreed commitments and the ⁠existing framework of defence cooperation, the statement said, adding the deployment aims to further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities ⁠amid emerging security concerns. The send-off follows the second meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence’s Strategic Political ​and Defence Committee, held on Friday in Islamabad and attended by top civil and military ⁠leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed in August after the escalation ⁠in ​fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthi militia and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis. Reuters reported in May that Pakistan deployed thousands of troops, a ⁠squadron of jets and other military equipment during the US-Israeli war with Iran under a ⁠previous defence pact ⁠with Saudi Arabia.

In October, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani official, that Pakistan has deployed 30,000 to 40,000 soldiers to help Saudi Arabia defend its ‌land borders ‌and stop drone and missile attacks.