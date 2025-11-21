CricGiri is LIVE: Global Star Bhuvneshwar Kumar Co-Founds and App Launches Today as Cricket’s Ultimate All-in-One Platform

NEW DELHI 21st November, 2025 – The world of digital cricket will change today. CricGiri proudly announces its official launch, making the app immediately available to fans globally. This historic debut is accompanied by Indian international cricket star Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who co-founded it along with Amit Goel. This powerhouse founding team is further strengthened by strategic investment and partnership from MoMAGIC Technologies. CricGiri's launch marks its immediate commitment to becoming the biggest, most entertaining sports media platform that covers every single corner of the cricket world, from local community games to elite international fixtures.

Cricgiri's Core Vision: From Gully Cricket to the Global Stage CricGiri is driven by a singular idea: to be the 'One Sight Cricket App' for everyone. Our core mission is to entertain every cricket fan by covering all types of crickets, from Gully Cricket to Internationals. We believe in highlighting our street champs as much as our heroes, ensuring every story related to the game is seen, heard, and celebrated. We are building the platform where passion meets performance tracking.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Co-Founder of CricGiri, said: "Cricket has been my life, and this app is my way of giving something back to the fans. As Co-Founder, we built the app with a player's perspective, making it the ultimate hub for every cricket conversation, score, and story." Amit Goel, Co-Founder of CricGiri, shared his excitement: "With Bhuvi, who brings immense passion and knowledge about cricket and receiving the strategic partnership from MoMAGIC validates the vision of CricGiri. We are not just creating an app; we are building a media platform dedicated to covering every single level of cricket, from the local grounds to the World Cup stage." Arun Gupta, CEO of MoMAGIC, commented on the partnership: "MoMAGIC sees immense potential in CricGiri's vision to revolutionize cricket consumption. Their focus on holistic coverage—from local tournaments to global news—positions them perfectly to dominate the mobile sports media space. We are excited to participate in this growth journey." App Features: The Ultimate Cricket Toolkit CricGiri is the first platform to seamlessly connect the grassroots and the global game. We are the only app where you can simultaneously manage your local 'Gully' tournament, analyse a professional player's Wagon Wheel, and read breaking international news, all under one roof. We eliminate the need for multiple apps, setting a new standard for how cricket is consumed and played.

• The Global News Hub: We cover it all. Get comprehensive news coverage of male, female, domestic, and international cricket, ensuring equal spotlight on every player and every match that matters to the fan community.

• Be the Local Legend (Tournament Management): This is our game-changer. Easily create, manage, score, and share your own local and community tournaments in real-time. Forget paper and spreadsheets—CricGiri is the official scorer for your street champs, instantly updating fixtures and leaderboards.

• The Player Improvement Tracker (Pro-Grade Analytics): Track your progress like a professional athlete. Dive into detailed player stats that include graphical representations (like the Wagon Wheel and Pitch Map) so every player, from amateur to international, can thoroughly track their improvement and analysis.

• Real-Time Scores & More: Get accurate live scores and engaging ball-by-ball commentary faster than anyone for all major matches around the globe.

Availability The CricGiri app is available for download TODAY on Web, Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Download Now : https://www.cricgiri.com/download/ About CricGiri CricGiri is more than just a tech platform—it's a vision fuelled by the deep, shared passion for cricket in every street and stadium. Co-founded by Amit Goel and international star Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the company was born out of the frustration of having to use multiple confusing apps for scores, news, and tournament management. CricGiri is committed to solving this fragmentation by providing a single, intuitive digital ecosystem. Our mission is to simplify, amplify, and connect the entire global cricket community, making the world's second-most popular sport truly accessible and interactive for everyone. With the backing of MoMagic and the guidance of a top professional player, CricGiri is actively pursuing its vision of becoming the leading global sports media platform and the undisputed home for all things cricket.

