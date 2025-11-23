Left Menu

Wingtech Urges Nexperia for Constructive Engagement

Wingtech Technology Co Ltd has expressed frustration with Nexperia's lack of response to their communication proposals. The company is urging Nexperia to provide a constructive and sincere solution for restoring its lawful control and full shareholder rights.

Wingtech Technology Co Ltd is pressuring Nexperia to offer a substantive response to their communication proposals amid ongoing tensions regarding shareholder rights.

The company has voiced disappointment over Nexperia's silence and has called for a genuine solution to restore its lawful control.

Stakeholders are concerned about the implications of unresolved issues between the two firms, as Wingtech seeks a constructive engagement.

