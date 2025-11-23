Wingtech Urges Nexperia for Constructive Engagement
Wingtech Technology Co Ltd has expressed frustration with Nexperia's lack of response to their communication proposals. The company is urging Nexperia to provide a constructive and sincere solution for restoring its lawful control and full shareholder rights.
23-11-2025
Wingtech Technology Co Ltd is pressuring Nexperia to offer a substantive response to their communication proposals amid ongoing tensions regarding shareholder rights.
The company has voiced disappointment over Nexperia's silence and has called for a genuine solution to restore its lawful control.
Stakeholders are concerned about the implications of unresolved issues between the two firms, as Wingtech seeks a constructive engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
