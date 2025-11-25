Left Menu

India's Breakthrough in Electronics: NASH Unveils First 'Make in India' Motherboards

NASH Industries launches its pioneering series of 'Make in India' motherboards, using Intel's B760 chipset for Raptor Lake processors. This innovation underscores India's progress in indigenous electronics design, offering solutions for diverse sectors like Retail, Healthcare, and Gaming. Collaboration with Intel facilitates this cutting-edge technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:22 IST
India's Breakthrough in Electronics: NASH Unveils First 'Make in India' Motherboards

NASH Industries has taken a significant leap in India's electronics innovation landscape with the launch of its first 'Make in India' motherboard series, developed using the Intel B760 chipset for Raptor Lake processors. This accomplishment showcases India's strides toward excellence in indigenous electronics design and manufacturing.

The newly introduced motherboards are engineered to cater to diverse industrial, commercial, and embedded applications, powered by a future-ready AI-enabled platform. Products from this series aim to serve next-generation solutions in various sectors, including ATMs, kiosks, gaming, and healthcare systems, with a promise of superior performance.

Intel has been instrumental in this venture, providing critical support in architecture and design. Sanjay Wadhwa, CEO of NASH Industries, emphasized the role of this collaboration in representing India's growing strength in electronics innovation. The initiative solidifies India's position as a global center for high-performance computing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India
2
By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India: PM Modi in Ayodhya.

By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ...

 India
3
Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

Siemens Energy India Posts Robust Profit Growth Amid Rising Demand

 India
4
Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

Rooftop Collapse in New Delhi Injures Four

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025