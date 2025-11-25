India's Breakthrough in Electronics: NASH Unveils First 'Make in India' Motherboards

NASH Industries has taken a significant leap in India's electronics innovation landscape with the launch of its first 'Make in India' motherboard series, developed using the Intel B760 chipset for Raptor Lake processors. This accomplishment showcases India's strides toward excellence in indigenous electronics design and manufacturing.

The newly introduced motherboards are engineered to cater to diverse industrial, commercial, and embedded applications, powered by a future-ready AI-enabled platform. Products from this series aim to serve next-generation solutions in various sectors, including ATMs, kiosks, gaming, and healthcare systems, with a promise of superior performance.

Intel has been instrumental in this venture, providing critical support in architecture and design. Sanjay Wadhwa, CEO of NASH Industries, emphasized the role of this collaboration in representing India's growing strength in electronics innovation. The initiative solidifies India's position as a global center for high-performance computing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)