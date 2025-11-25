NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge, an emerging force in on-device AI infrastructure, has teamed up with Microsoft to launch Foundry Local on Android, an innovation revealed at the prestigious Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco. This partnership marks a significant milestone for developers, heralding an era of low-latency, privacy-focused AI that operates directly on mobile devices.

At the core of this development is the ability to execute small language models via a streamlined, optimized runtime on smartphones, ensuring intelligence remains on the device. This approach promises enhanced performance, offline dependability, and a privacy-aware framework, setting a new standard for mobile AI applications.

NimbleEdge's contributions, including architecting a secure background service and integrating DeliteAI, provide developers with sophisticated tools for context engineering and agent orchestration. This collaboration forecasts a transformative shift towards a faster, more efficient, and user-centric AI landscape on mobile platforms worldwide.