NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft have partnered to introduce Foundry Local to Android, revolutionizing how AI operates on mobile devices by enabling low-latency, privacy-preserving AI directly on smartphones. This collaboration promises secure, scalable AI capabilities for developers and a shift towards more efficient, real-time, on-device intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:09 IST
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge, an emerging force in on-device AI infrastructure, has teamed up with Microsoft to launch Foundry Local on Android, an innovation revealed at the prestigious Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco. This partnership marks a significant milestone for developers, heralding an era of low-latency, privacy-focused AI that operates directly on mobile devices.

At the core of this development is the ability to execute small language models via a streamlined, optimized runtime on smartphones, ensuring intelligence remains on the device. This approach promises enhanced performance, offline dependability, and a privacy-aware framework, setting a new standard for mobile AI applications.

NimbleEdge's contributions, including architecting a secure background service and integrating DeliteAI, provide developers with sophisticated tools for context engineering and agent orchestration. This collaboration forecasts a transformative shift towards a faster, more efficient, and user-centric AI landscape on mobile platforms worldwide.

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

