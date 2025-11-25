China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China has successfully launched the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on Tuesday, marking its first emergency launch to replace a damaged ship at the Tiangong space station. The launch provides a new return vehicle for astronauts due to return in April, ensuring their safety amidst concerns over space debris.

The previous crew returned safely on November 14 using their designated vessel, which was later found to be damaged by debris. This left the current space station crew without an emergency evacuation option, making the successful docking of Shenzhou-22 a crucial mission.

The mission also delivered essential supplies such as space food, medical items, and equipment to fix the damaged window of the Shenzhou-20. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) hailed the launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre a complete success, addressing both safety concerns and operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)