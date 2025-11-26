Left Menu

Indrajaal Launches India's First Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle

Indrajaal Drone Defence has unveiled 'Indrajaal Ranger', India's first fully mobile, AI-enabled anti-drone patrol vehicle aimed at combating drone-based smuggling along its borders. Equipped with advanced detection, interception, and neutralizing capabilities, this vehicle ensures secure patrolling across varied terrains where aerial threats persist.

Indrajaal Drone Defence has launched India's pioneering anti-drone patrol vehicle, the 'Indrajaal Ranger'. This advanced vehicle is engineered for seamless, real-time detection, tracking, and neutralization of threatening drones.

Amid rising drone-facilitated smuggling of drugs and weapons across India's borders, the Indrajaal Ranger offers a robust solution. It's equipped for autonomous surveillance and interceptive operations across diverse terrains, enhancing national security considerably.

Built on a versatile 4×4 platform and powered by the innovative SkyOS™ engine, the Ranger combines impressive detection and mitigation capabilities with AI-driven tracking. This makes it indispensable for border and police forces confronting evolving aerial threats.

