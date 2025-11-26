Indrajaal Launches India's First Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
Indrajaal Drone Defence has unveiled 'Indrajaal Ranger', India's first fully mobile, AI-enabled anti-drone patrol vehicle aimed at combating drone-based smuggling along its borders. Equipped with advanced detection, interception, and neutralizing capabilities, this vehicle ensures secure patrolling across varied terrains where aerial threats persist.
- Country:
- India
Indrajaal Drone Defence has launched India's pioneering anti-drone patrol vehicle, the 'Indrajaal Ranger'. This advanced vehicle is engineered for seamless, real-time detection, tracking, and neutralization of threatening drones.
Amid rising drone-facilitated smuggling of drugs and weapons across India's borders, the Indrajaal Ranger offers a robust solution. It's equipped for autonomous surveillance and interceptive operations across diverse terrains, enhancing national security considerably.
Built on a versatile 4×4 platform and powered by the innovative SkyOS™ engine, the Ranger combines impressive detection and mitigation capabilities with AI-driven tracking. This makes it indispensable for border and police forces confronting evolving aerial threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indrajaal
- Drone
- Anti-Drone
- Patrol Vehicle
- India
- Security
- AI
- Surveillance
- Smuggling
- Cross-Border