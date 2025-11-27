Left Menu

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

CSIR aims to address challenges in food, water, energy, healthcare, and strategic security through technology indigenization. At its jubilee celebration, Director-General N Kalaiselvi highlighted initiatives like a sickle cell anemia diagnostic kit and carbon capture technology focused on aligning lab research with industry and societal needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:19 IST
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is tackling crucial challenges across sectors such as food, water, energy, healthcare, and strategic security, emphasizing the indigenization of technology, announced Director-General N Kalaiselvi.

She spoke during the platinum jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur, underscoring India's need to adopt indigenous technological solutions to achieve its developmental aspirations.

Highlighting CSIR's innovations, Kalaiselvi mentioned the development of a sickle cell anemia diagnostic kit and advancements in carbon capture technology, advocating for greater application of lab research to benefit industry and common citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025