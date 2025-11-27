Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization
CSIR aims to address challenges in food, water, energy, healthcare, and strategic security through technology indigenization. At its jubilee celebration, Director-General N Kalaiselvi highlighted initiatives like a sickle cell anemia diagnostic kit and carbon capture technology focused on aligning lab research with industry and societal needs.
- Country:
- India
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is tackling crucial challenges across sectors such as food, water, energy, healthcare, and strategic security, emphasizing the indigenization of technology, announced Director-General N Kalaiselvi.
She spoke during the platinum jubilee celebrations of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur, underscoring India's need to adopt indigenous technological solutions to achieve its developmental aspirations.
Highlighting CSIR's innovations, Kalaiselvi mentioned the development of a sickle cell anemia diagnostic kit and advancements in carbon capture technology, advocating for greater application of lab research to benefit industry and common citizens.
