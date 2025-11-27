Unleashing AI Potential: Boosting Productivity and Careers
A report reveals that AI significantly boosts productivity among professionals at India's Global Capability Centers. While many demonstrate optimism about tech-driven transformations, challenges in learning and support persist. The report emphasizes the need for structured training to harness AI as a partner in career growth.
Artificial Intelligence is advancing beyond the initial hype, with many professionals reporting increased productivity and goal achievement, according to a recent report.
The 'AI Advantage Survey Report 2025' by ANSR and Talent500 highlights that a large segment believes AI enhances their career prospects and value in the workplace.
Despite the optimism, the report identifies a gap in structured learning and support, urging organizations to incorporate AI as a productive partner in professional growth.
