Unleashing AI Potential: Boosting Productivity and Careers

A report reveals that AI significantly boosts productivity among professionals at India's Global Capability Centers. While many demonstrate optimism about tech-driven transformations, challenges in learning and support persist. The report emphasizes the need for structured training to harness AI as a partner in career growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:44 IST
Artificial Intelligence is advancing beyond the initial hype, with many professionals reporting increased productivity and goal achievement, according to a recent report.

The 'AI Advantage Survey Report 2025' by ANSR and Talent500 highlights that a large segment believes AI enhances their career prospects and value in the workplace.

Despite the optimism, the report identifies a gap in structured learning and support, urging organizations to incorporate AI as a productive partner in professional growth.

