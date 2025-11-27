Adani Group Soars High with Major Stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Adani Group announced its strategic move into the pilot training sector by acquiring a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore. FSTC is renowned for its 11 full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft.

The acquisition will enable Adani to expand its aviation services, integrating training into its existing airport and MRO sectors. As India's aviation industry grows, the demand for certified pilots is expected to increase sharply.

Adani's expansion into defence pilot training aligns with national priorities for advanced training. This acquisition is a significant step towards building a comprehensive aviation services platform in India.

