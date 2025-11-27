Left Menu

Adani Group Soars High with Major Stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Adani Group is entering the pilot training sector by acquiring a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre for Rs 820 crore. The acquisition is part of Adani's strategy to create an integrated aviation services platform, spanning civil and defence pilot training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:06 IST
Adani Group Soars High with Major Stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group announced its strategic move into the pilot training sector by acquiring a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore. FSTC is renowned for its 11 full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft.

The acquisition will enable Adani to expand its aviation services, integrating training into its existing airport and MRO sectors. As India's aviation industry grows, the demand for certified pilots is expected to increase sharply.

Adani's expansion into defence pilot training aligns with national priorities for advanced training. This acquisition is a significant step towards building a comprehensive aviation services platform in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

 India
2
Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Schedule Approval

Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Sc...

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

 India
4
CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025