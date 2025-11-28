Left Menu

Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

Colombia's fiscal rule committee adjusted the 2025 fiscal deficit projection to 6.2% of GDP from 7.1%, reflecting effective debt management by the Finance Ministry. The primary deficit forecast is now at 3%, still above government targets. Operations like swaps and buybacks reduced interest payment costs amid weakening finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 03:51 IST
Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Colombian fiscal landscape saw a positive shift as the independent fiscal rule committee revised the 2025 fiscal deficit projection to 6.2% of GDP, down from a previous target of 7.1%. This adjustment also falls below the earlier projection of 6.7% set at the beginning of the month.

The committee, known as CARF, oversees adherence to fiscal regulations structured to curb excessive debt and deficits. It attributed the revised forecasts to strategic debt management maneuvers by the Finance Ministry, which have successfully reduced the burden of interest payments.

Despite significant progress, the primary deficit, which excludes interest payments, is projected at 3% of GDP, slightly higher than the government's target. The Finance Ministry's initiatives, including domestic and international debt management strategies like swaps and buybacks, aim to tackle the challenges posed by weakening public finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

Tensions Rise as US-South Korea Military Drills Target North Korea

 Global
2
Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

Colombia's Fiscal Projection Falls Below Target

 Colombia
3
Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

Moldova Moves to Shut Down Russian Cultural Centre Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

Colombia's Revised Fiscal Path: Deficit Projection Lowered

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025