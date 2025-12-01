Left Menu

Amazon-Google Collab: Transforming Multicloud Connectivity

Amazon and Google have launched a joint multicloud networking service to improve connectivity between their platforms. This comes just after a significant AWS outage, emphasizing the need for reliable networks. The collaboration signals a shift in cloud infrastructure, with major tech companies investing to meet rising demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 10:48 IST
Amazon and Google unveiled a collaborative multicloud networking service on Sunday, aimed at enhancing connectivity between their platforms. This service addresses growing concerns over network reliability, especially after a major AWS outage caused global disruptions in October, resulting in significant financial losses.

The joint initiative facilitates rapid establishment of private, high-speed connections between AWS and Google Cloud, marking a significant shift in multicloud connectivity. This development partners AWS' Interconnect–multicloud with Google's Cross-Cloud Interconnect, streamlining data and application transfers between clouds, as per official statements from both companies.

Initial adopters, such as Salesforce, will benefit from this collaboration. The tech industry giants are investing heavily to build infrastructure capable of supporting increased internet traffic and artificial intelligence demands. In the third quarter, Amazon's cloud business significantly outperformed Google, highlighting the competitive cloud landscape.

