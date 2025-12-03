Left Menu

FedEx opens 60,000 sq ft integrated hub at BLR airport

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:25 IST
Express transportation firm FedEx on Wednesday announced the expansion of its operations in India with a 60,000 sq ft integrated air hub at the AI-SATS Logistics Park at Kempegowda International Airport here.

The launch comes as the airport moves to nearly double its annual cargo capacity to 1 million metric tons, positioning Bengaluru as a key export gateway and aligning the FedEx investment with India's next phase of high-growth manufacturing and trade, the company said.

According to a FedEx statement, the new hub enhances the region's logistics infrastructure by consolidating international import and export handling, automated processing systems, mechanised conveyors, telescopic belts, and a high-speed DIM machine for non-contact dynamic dimensioning.

With bonded customs capability and seamless connectivity to both upcountry and city-side locations, the facility is designed to provide faster, more reliable handling of time-sensitive industrial, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing shipments, it added.

''This new hub strengthens our India network by combining intelligent processes with advanced infrastructure. It brings the agility and resilience required by customers and enables businesses of every size to access global markets with greater confidence,'' said Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President of India Operations and Planning and Engineering at FedEx.

