DP Purifier Lamp Brings German-Engineered Clean Air Tech to Delhi

New Delhi: At a time when poor air quality is adversely affecting the health and quality of life of Delhiites, the DP Purifier Lamp was introduced through a live demonstration at The Oberoi, New Delhi, which immediately piqued everyone's interest. This wasn't just a presentation - it was a firsthand experience of what clean air looks like with robust engineering and thoughtful design. The event brought depth and perspective to the conversation about public health and access to clean air through technology.

In the first session, renowned German air scientist Mr. Jasseb spoke about the often-underestimated threat of indoor pollution and how the DP Purifier Lamp is designed to address it completely. His clear talk helped the audience understand why traditional corner air purifiers often fall short, especially in urban environments.

Chef Neha Lakhani and Chef Ashay Dhopatkar, founders of Arq Mithai, shared their thoughts on the connection between clean air and food hygiene. Their insights emphasised that clean air isn't just important for health - it also plays a vital role in food quality, freshness, and a safe kitchen environment. Corporate leaders, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs and influencers were among the guests who attended the event.

The second session, held at the Art of Living Satsang in the BMVK Auditorium in Greater Kailash-I, blended wellness, music, and clean air. Attendees experienced the DP Purifier Lamp in a calm, spiritual environment.

German Air scientist Mr. Jasseb explained how clean air impacts energy, focus, emotional balance, and overall well-being - making the DP Purifier Lamp not just a device but a companion for life.

Live music by Ms. Simrann Saini elevated the mood beautifully, and the clean, crisp air from the DP Purifier Lamp added a surprising sense of comfort. Many guests found themselves taking a deep breath and noticing the difference without even realizing why - it just felt better.

Both events were hosted by Mr. Manik Avasthi, the force behind DP Purifiers in India and a strong advocate for bringing advanced clean-air technology into homes, institutions, and public spaces. He explained that the DP Purifier Lamp uses HEPA 14 high-efficiency filtration to remove 99.995% ultra-fine particles, viruses, smoke, and even PM0.1 purifying up to 860,000 cubic meters of air every hour. With an impressive 880 m³/h CADR and University of Berlin certification, it delivers best-in-class performance and ensures the entire room receives purified air - not just one corner. It stands out as one of the most effective and future-ready clean-air solutions available today, while also serving as an elegant ambient light.

The DP Purifier Lamp is already installed in several major hospitals and corporate offices across Delhi, reinforcing its reliability and real-world impact. Its thoughtful design and German-engineered performance position it as one of the most future-ready clean-air innovations available today.

As Delhi continues to seek long-term solutions to its air-quality challenges, the DP Purifier Lamp is emerging as a promising new ally—bringing science, engineering, and everyday usability together in one integrated system.

The Driving Force Behind DP Purifier's Launch in India Mr. Manik Avasthi, an angel investor with a strong track record of bringing global technology platforms to India, is the driving force behind DP Purifier's entry into the country. Known for identifying impactful innovations early, he has consistently introduced solutions that elevate everyday living. With this latest venture, he aims to make world-class clean air technology accessible to Indian homes and businesses, reflecting his commitment to healthier, smarter, future-ready environments.

For more details, refer to the website: https://dp-purifier.com/en/ Follow us on: https://www.instagram.com/dppurifiers/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)