Hungary Secures Major LNG Deal with the U.S.

Hungary has entered into a significant agreement with the United States, securing 400 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year. Announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, this partnership highlights Hungary's commitment to strengthening its energy diversification and reducing reliance on Russian energy sources.

Over the next five years, Hungary will receive two billion cubic metres of American LNG, marking a substantial boost in its energy supply chain. This deal is seen as a strategic move by Hungary to ensure a stable and diversified energy portfolio, crucial for national energy security.

Minister Szijjarto shared the news on social media platform X, emphasizing the significance of this energy deal in bolstering the nation's economic and geopolitical positioning. The imports are part of Hungary's broader strategy to align its energy policies with allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)