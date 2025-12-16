Left Menu

Hungary Secures Major LNG Deal with the U.S.

Hungary has entered into a contract with the United States to receive 400 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas annually over the next five years. This significant agreement underscores Hungary's strategic energy partnership with the U.S. and boosts its energy diversification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary has entered into a significant agreement with the United States, securing 400 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year. Announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, this partnership highlights Hungary's commitment to strengthening its energy diversification and reducing reliance on Russian energy sources.

Over the next five years, Hungary will receive two billion cubic metres of American LNG, marking a substantial boost in its energy supply chain. This deal is seen as a strategic move by Hungary to ensure a stable and diversified energy portfolio, crucial for national energy security.

Minister Szijjarto shared the news on social media platform X, emphasizing the significance of this energy deal in bolstering the nation's economic and geopolitical positioning. The imports are part of Hungary's broader strategy to align its energy policies with allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

