U.S. Threatens Fees on EU Over 'Discriminatory' Actions Towards American Firms

The Trump administration has issued a stern warning to the European Union, signaling possible fees or restrictions on European service providers. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative accused the EU of discriminatory legal actions against American firms, asserting that European companies face no such barriers in the United States.

The warning raises tensions as Europe intensifies its regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech firms, evidenced by hefty fines on companies like Elon Musk's X and Google. In response to the U.S. complaint, the European Commission flatly denied any bias, emphasizing that their regulations are equitably applied across the board.

In a continuing escalation, the U.S. links tariff negotiations on American steel imports to the weakening of EU digital legislation. Despite the mounting pressures, both the EU and the U.S. stress their commitment to ongoing dialogue to address these contentious trade issues.

