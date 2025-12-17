Left Menu

Revolutionizing Oil and Gas: SRMIST's Historic Partnership with Pon Pure Chemicals

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has partnered with Pon Pure Chemicals to establish a groundbreaking lab, enhancing indigenous product development and bridging research-industry gaps in oil and gas. This collaboration will foster specialized skills, offer industry-focused training, and support technology transfer in the oil-field chemical sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:53 IST
Revolutionizing Oil and Gas: SRMIST's Historic Partnership with Pon Pure Chemicals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward boosting indigenous product development, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has entered into a pioneering partnership with Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt Ltd in the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration will see the establishment of the SRMIST-Pon Pure Chemicals Lab on the institute's main campus, making it a first in the oil-field chemical industry. This initiative marks a commitment to bridging the gap between academic research and industry demands.

The lab aims to offer cutting-edge research opportunities and specialized training to students and faculty, aligning educational outcomes with industry needs. Part of this initiative includes SRMIST offering new certificate, diploma, and degree programmes tailored to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025