Revolutionizing Oil and Gas: SRMIST's Historic Partnership with Pon Pure Chemicals

In a significant move toward boosting indigenous product development, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has entered into a pioneering partnership with Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt Ltd in the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration will see the establishment of the SRMIST-Pon Pure Chemicals Lab on the institute's main campus, making it a first in the oil-field chemical industry. This initiative marks a commitment to bridging the gap between academic research and industry demands.

The lab aims to offer cutting-edge research opportunities and specialized training to students and faculty, aligning educational outcomes with industry needs. Part of this initiative includes SRMIST offering new certificate, diploma, and degree programmes tailored to the sector.

