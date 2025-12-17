India Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka Through Operation Sagar Bandhu
India has delivered over 50 tonnes of additional dry rations to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Since November 28, India has supported Sri Lanka with over 1,134 tonnes of aid, including essentials and medical assistance. Teams conducted rescue operations, and supplies were airlifted to restore connectivity.
India has intensified its humanitarian support to the cyclone-stricken regions of Sri Lanka by dispatching over 50 tonnes of dry rations as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Launched on November 28, the operation has seen India provide Sri Lanka with over 1,134 tonnes of crucial aid, comprising food, shelter, hygiene kits, and substantial medical supplies. The Indian High Commission revealed that National Disaster Response Force teams have been pivotal in search and rescue missions, while the Indian Army has established a field hospital in Mahiyanganaya, aiding over 7,000 individuals.
Responding to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, India's efforts include setting up medical centers and airlifting 248 tonnes of Bailey Bridge components to restore essential infrastructure, underlining its resolve to assist Sri Lanka through this crisis.
