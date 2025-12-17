Left Menu

SpaceSail to Bridge Brazil's Digital Divide by 2026

SpaceSail, a Chinese satellite company, plans to provide internet to remote Brazilian areas by 2026. Teaming with Telebras, it aims to enhance connectivity for schools and hospitals, competing directly with Elon Musk's Starlink.

  • Brazil

Chinese satellite company SpaceSail is poised to begin offering internet access to remote regions in Brazil by mid-2026, according to Rui Costa, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding inked in late 2024 with Brazil's state-owned telecom company, Telebras, to deliver satellite internet services for educational, medical, and other critical services.

This move positions SpaceSail in direct competition with Elon Musk's Starlink in Latin America's burgeoning satellite internet market.

