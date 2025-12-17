SpaceSail to Bridge Brazil's Digital Divide by 2026

Chinese satellite company SpaceSail is poised to begin offering internet access to remote regions in Brazil by mid-2026, according to Rui Costa, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding inked in late 2024 with Brazil's state-owned telecom company, Telebras, to deliver satellite internet services for educational, medical, and other critical services.

This move positions SpaceSail in direct competition with Elon Musk's Starlink in Latin America's burgeoning satellite internet market.

