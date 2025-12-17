Left Menu

Bollywood Controversy: Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Face New Allegations

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have been charged with cheating in addition to criminal breach of trust in a Rs 60-crore case. The allegations stem from a complaint by Deepak Kothari regarding a defunct company's loan-cum-investment deal. The couple denies the charges, citing them as baseless and motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:08 IST
Bollywood Controversy: Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Face New Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

High-profile businessman Raj Kundra and his actress wife Shilpa Shetty are facing a fresh charge of cheating, alongside a criminal breach of trust allegation, as reported by Mumbai police officials on Wednesday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has escalated the charges against the celebrity couple, adding section 420 of the IPC for cheating. Initially, the case was under section 406, with the complaint alleging a Rs 60-crore fraud.

Initiated by businessman Deepak Kothari, the case involves a defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, where Kundra and Shetty were directors. The couple has denied the charges, labeling them as baseless, and have filed for quashing the case in the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025