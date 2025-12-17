Bollywood Controversy: Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Face New Allegations

High-profile businessman Raj Kundra and his actress wife Shilpa Shetty are facing a fresh charge of cheating, alongside a criminal breach of trust allegation, as reported by Mumbai police officials on Wednesday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has escalated the charges against the celebrity couple, adding section 420 of the IPC for cheating. Initially, the case was under section 406, with the complaint alleging a Rs 60-crore fraud.

Initiated by businessman Deepak Kothari, the case involves a defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, where Kundra and Shetty were directors. The couple has denied the charges, labeling them as baseless, and have filed for quashing the case in the High Court.

