Left Menu

Tankers Depart with Venezuelan Oil Byproducts Amid U.S. Sanctions

Two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil byproducts, methanol and petroleum coke, left the port of Jose as the U.S. tightens sanctions. These ships, destined for Europe and South America, are not under sanctions. This follows PDVSA's resumption of deliveries post-cyberattack on its systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST
Tankers Depart with Venezuelan Oil Byproducts Amid U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, two tankers loaded with Venezuelan oil byproducts, including methanol and petroleum coke, departed from the country's largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal PDVSA documents.

Despite the United States announcing a blockade on vessels under sanctions related to Venezuelan waters, petrochemical exports remain unaffected since the initial sanctions in 2019.

These shipments, destined for Europe and South America, follow a cyberattack that temporarily disrupted PDVSA's operations, marking a significant step in resuming trade from Venezuelan ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025