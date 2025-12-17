Tankers Depart with Venezuelan Oil Byproducts Amid U.S. Sanctions

On Wednesday, two tankers loaded with Venezuelan oil byproducts, including methanol and petroleum coke, departed from the country's largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal PDVSA documents.

Despite the United States announcing a blockade on vessels under sanctions related to Venezuelan waters, petrochemical exports remain unaffected since the initial sanctions in 2019.

These shipments, destined for Europe and South America, follow a cyberattack that temporarily disrupted PDVSA's operations, marking a significant step in resuming trade from Venezuelan ports.

