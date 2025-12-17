Tankers Depart with Venezuelan Oil Byproducts Amid U.S. Sanctions
Two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil byproducts, methanol and petroleum coke, left the port of Jose as the U.S. tightens sanctions. These ships, destined for Europe and South America, are not under sanctions. This follows PDVSA's resumption of deliveries post-cyberattack on its systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:05 IST
On Wednesday, two tankers loaded with Venezuelan oil byproducts, including methanol and petroleum coke, departed from the country's largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal PDVSA documents.
Despite the United States announcing a blockade on vessels under sanctions related to Venezuelan waters, petrochemical exports remain unaffected since the initial sanctions in 2019.
These shipments, destined for Europe and South America, follow a cyberattack that temporarily disrupted PDVSA's operations, marking a significant step in resuming trade from Venezuelan ports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela's Oil Crisis: Cyberattacks, Sanctions, and Blockades
Oil on the Brink: Venezuela's Struggle Amid U.S. Blockade and Cyberattack
Tanker carrying Venezuela's methanol bound for Europe departs from Venezuela, data says
PDVSA Navigates Cyberattack and Blockade to Resume Oil Deliveries
PDVSA Recovers from Cyberattack Amid Rising U.S.-Venezuela Tensions