Left Menu

Exicom One Powers Up India's EV Charging Infrastructure Revolution

Exicom Tele-Systems launches Exicom One, an all-in-one solution for businesses to build and manage EV charging infrastructure. The turnkey service streamlines installation, operations, and maintenance. By integrating hardware, software, and services, Exicom aims to rapidly expand India's EV capabilities for Charge Point Operators and fleets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:38 IST
Exicom One Powers Up India's EV Charging Infrastructure Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, a leading name in India's EV charging and critical power solutions industry, has unveiled Exicom One—a comprehensive solution tailored for businesses looking to establish and manage EV charging infrastructure. As India's EV narrative gains momentum, Exicom is set to revolutionize the way businesses implement these systems.

Exicom One streamlines the entire process from site surveys and electrical setups to integrating intelligent software and managed services. This deep integration assists Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in scaling up, focusing on the execution of reliable and rapid infrastructure deployment.

Teaming up with a major EV manufacturer, Exicom aims to roll out high-power charging stations across key highways and bustling zones, ensuring fast charging opportunities for EV owners and propelling India's EV infrastructure forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025