Exicom One Powers Up India's EV Charging Infrastructure Revolution

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, a leading name in India's EV charging and critical power solutions industry, has unveiled Exicom One—a comprehensive solution tailored for businesses looking to establish and manage EV charging infrastructure. As India's EV narrative gains momentum, Exicom is set to revolutionize the way businesses implement these systems.

Exicom One streamlines the entire process from site surveys and electrical setups to integrating intelligent software and managed services. This deep integration assists Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in scaling up, focusing on the execution of reliable and rapid infrastructure deployment.

Teaming up with a major EV manufacturer, Exicom aims to roll out high-power charging stations across key highways and bustling zones, ensuring fast charging opportunities for EV owners and propelling India's EV infrastructure forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)