Kraken-backed xStocks has launched a new feature on the TON Wallet, enabling Telegram users to access tokenized US equities. This feature allows global users, excluding the US, EU, and Australia, to trade real stocks without traditional financial institutions. The move comes amid regulatory challenges in the US.

Amidst the excitement, DeepSnitch AI stands out as a promising crypto investment for 2026. Its AI-driven tools are designed to provide investors with better data, faster insights, and protection from scams. With $830K+ raised, DeepSnitch offers utility and AI smart contract analysis tools like SnitchScan and SnitchFeed.

Meanwhile, Solana and XRP continue to pique investor interest. Solana's recent ETF inflows and its leadership in Web3 DApps indicate a favorable long-term outlook. XRP faces price challenges but institutional demand remains strong. As crypto markets evolve, investors eye DeepSnitch AI for its potential 100x returns.