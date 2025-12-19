Call for Action: Violence Against Religious Minorities in Bangladesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has expressed her deep concern over the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, branding it as 'extremely disturbing'. She has called on the Indian government to address the safety of Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighboring country.

The victim, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally beaten by a mob and his body set on fire in Mymensingh city over blasphemy accusations, as reported by the Bangla Tribune. This incident marks a disturbing trend of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, following political changes last year.

In response, Bangladesh's interim government condemned the attack, promising justice for the perpetrators while asserting that such violence has no place in the new Bangladesh. The incident has sparked tensions in the area, with efforts underway to manage the volatile situation.

