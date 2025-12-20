SoftBank's High-Stakes Gamble: Funding AI Futurism with OpenAI Commitment

SoftBank Group is accelerating its commitment to fund OpenAI with a $22.5 billion injection by making critical investment moves. The tech conglomerate has sold its entire $5.8 billion stake in Nvidia and offloaded $4.8 billion of T-Mobile shares as it races to meet the deadline by the end of the year.

The IPO of SoftBank's payment app, PayPay, has been postponed until the first quarter of 2026 due to a prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Meanwhile, SoftBank explores multiple financing avenues, including margin loans and other capital sources, to support its ambitious entry into AI data center projects amid rising global competition.

The heavy investment reflects SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's aim to solidify his company's standing in the fast-evolving AI landscape. The stakes are high as SoftBank's financial maneuvers carry the risk of an 'AI bubble.' This ambitious funding landscape emphasizes the strategic repositioning and investment challenges faced by major players like SoftBank in the tech industry.

