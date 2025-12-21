Left Menu

ISRO to Launch World's Largest Commercial Satellite for Global Connectivity

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite for AST SpaceMobile, aiming to deliver high-speed broadband to smartphones globally. The mission marks a step towards building the first space-based cellular network intended for both commercial and governmental use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 21-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 10:45 IST
ISRO to Launch World's Largest Commercial Satellite for Global Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for global telecommunications, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24. This mission is part of a commercial contract with AST SpaceMobile, a US-based company aiming to create a space-based cellular broadband network.

The ambitious initiative seeks to bridge connectivity gaps for billions of mobile subscribers worldwide by providing direct-to-smartphone broadband services. According to AST SpaceMobile, the strategic deployment of its satellite network will facilitate continuous internet coverage, including 4G and 5G communication, across various regions.

Designed with a 223 m2 phased array, the BlueBird Block-2 stands as the largest commercial communication satellite ever sent into low Earth orbit. This mission represents ISRO's continued partnership with NewSpace India Ltd, its commercial arm, to expand global telecommunications infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025