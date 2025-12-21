ISRO to Launch World's Largest Commercial Satellite for Global Connectivity

In a significant development for global telecommunications, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24. This mission is part of a commercial contract with AST SpaceMobile, a US-based company aiming to create a space-based cellular broadband network.

The ambitious initiative seeks to bridge connectivity gaps for billions of mobile subscribers worldwide by providing direct-to-smartphone broadband services. According to AST SpaceMobile, the strategic deployment of its satellite network will facilitate continuous internet coverage, including 4G and 5G communication, across various regions.

Designed with a 223 m2 phased array, the BlueBird Block-2 stands as the largest commercial communication satellite ever sent into low Earth orbit. This mission represents ISRO's continued partnership with NewSpace India Ltd, its commercial arm, to expand global telecommunications infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)